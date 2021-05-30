EXPLAINER: How Texas Republicans aim to make voting harder

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Senate has pushed the state one step closer to becoming the largest in the nation where the GOP is making voting harder following the 2020 elections. The Senate approved wide-ranging legislation at 6 a.m. Sunday, shortly after a final version of the bill was released. It gives the public little time to review proposed changes during the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The legislative session ends by law Monday. If it becomes law, the bill will expand liberties for poll watchers, narrow polling hours. Advocates say the changes would disproportionately affect minorities and Texans with disabilities. The legislation still needs approval in the Texas House before heading to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is expected to sign it into law.