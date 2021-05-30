Dedication ceremony to honor Chippewa Valley veterans

ALTOONA (WQOW) - In honor of Memorial Day, veterans are asking you to join them for the grand opening of a big project in Altoona.

Monday is the dedication of the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute and Veteran Legacy Stones.

Although only one phase of the project is complete, the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute Foundation is honored to unveil a way of remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

As part of the project, the site already has hundreds of stones in place with local veterans' names, a Gold Star mother statue, and statues of local Marine and Army service members.

The event will include a Huey helicopter flyover, posting of the colors and live music.

"Mastersingers will be here," said Mark Beckfield, a trustee of the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute Foundation. "We have a bagpiper. We'll be having Taps played. It will be very exciting, somber. I think it will be a really touching event for the Chippewa Valley and the people that will be here."

If you'd like to attend Monday's event, Beckfield advised people to come early and bring a lawn chair.

The dedication will take place in River Prairie Park, behind 44 North gastropub, on Monday at 1 p.m.