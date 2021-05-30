Bicycle ride raises money for good causes across Chippewa Valley

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - This weekend's wet weather didn't stop hundreds of area bicyclists from raising money for multiple good causes.

On Sunday, more than 600 people rode their bikes out of Chippewa Falls for the 35th annual Chippewa Valley Century Ride.

Century Ride is a not-for-profit bike ride that benefits hunger task force agencies, youth organizations, local parks, and more programs that benefit people across the Chippewa Valley.

Bikers had the option of routes ranging from 35, 50, 75 or 100 miles.

Co-organizer Mike Buchmann said fundraising efforts really took a hit last year during COVID, when only a third of registration spots were filled. This year, Buchmann said they were thrilled to welcome bikers back.

"It's a fun ride. It's a fun event for us to do," Buchmann said. "It was started by the Early Morning Kiwanis Club 35 years ago. It's passed on to several different groups beyond that, and now our group runs it. It's a fun event for the community. The bike riders love it, and it's one of the top bike rides in the Midwest right now."

After the long bike ride, participants could enjoy some beer, bratwursts, and beans.