UW-Stout picks up six All-American Honors at DIII Championships

GREENSBORO, NC (WQOW) - Saturday's NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships at North Carolina A&T State University resulted in four All-American titles for UW-Stout.

Kevin Ruechel, Jacob Bugella, Hannah and Noah Zastrow finished with All-American honors.

Ruechel took home first place in the shot put to hand the Blue Devils their second national championship of the 2021 meet.

Ruechel seeded number one, finished first with a mark of 59-feet, 9-inches.

Alec Benzinger placed 11th with a shot put toss of 51-feet 1.75 inches. Mackenzie Huber nabbed the seventh spot with a throw of 45-3.

Bugella was second in the hammer throw, he finished with a 196-10 launch.

Hannah Zastrow placed fifth in the 100-meter hurdles in 14.28, a jump from her seventh place finish in prelims.

Add-on Noah Zastrow's national title pole vault on Thursday, UW-Stout was awarded six All-American awards.

UW-Stout men's team finished with 28 points and tied with North Central (Illinois) in the eighth spot. The women's team would go on to finish in the 37 spot with just 6 points.