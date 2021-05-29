UW-Eau Claire’s men’s team finishes second in NCAA Championships

GREENSBORO, NC (WQOW) - The Blugolds added 14 All-American titles on the final day of men's and women's NCAA Division III Track and Field Championships.

21 athletes from The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire earned All-American titles over the competition.

Much of the day was delayed due to rain in the area.

The Blugold men's 4x100 meter relay resulted in a fifth place finish. The men's team would go on to end the day in second behind Waterburg with 49 points.

Notable women's finishers for the Blugolds similarly came from the 4x100 meter relay, taking the 4 spot. Kady Kochendorfer finished third in the triple jump.

The women's team ended the night in the 10 spot with just 23 points.