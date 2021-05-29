Sweep: Bucks oust Heat 120-103, roll into Round 2

MIAMI (AP) — Turns out, there was a reason the Milwaukee Bucks weren’t worried about a playoff rematch with the Miami Heat in Round 1 this year. The last four games proved why. Brook Lopez scored 25 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double and the Bucks became the first team to advance in this year’s playoffs. They beat the Heat 120-103 to finish off a four-game first round sweep over last season’s Eastern Conference champions. Bam Adebayo scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Miami, which got 18 points from Kendrick Nunn and a triple-double from Jimmy Butler.