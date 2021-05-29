Special House election measures political pulse after Trump

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A special congressional election is testing the pulse of politics in the Albuquerque metro area and a few outlying rural communities at a turning point in the pandemic and economic recovery. Four names are on the ballot in Tuesday’s congressional election to succeed Deb Haaland after her confirmation as secretary of the U.S. Interior Department. Republican Mark Moores hopes to erode the 219-211 Democratic majority in the U.S. House of Representatives with his hardline campaign platform on crime and immigration enforcement. Democrat Melanie Stansbury has embraced President Joe Biden’s core agenda for economic recovery, free universal preschool, infrastructure and the environment.