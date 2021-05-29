Small plane crashes into Tennessee lake; 7 believed dead

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say they have stopped looking for survivors hours after a small plane carrying seven people crashed into a Tennessee lake. Rutherford County Fire Rescue Capt. Joshua Sanders said late Saturday that crews had “transitioned from a rescue effort to that of a recovery effort.” Sanders says officials won’t release the names of those on board until their families have been notified. The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C501 jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna after taking off from a nearby airport Saturday morning. The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating.