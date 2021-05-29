New sculpture “Eddies” dedicated in Haymarket Plaza

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you were one of the many people in downtown Eau Claire on Saturday, you may have noticed a small gathering outside the Pablo Center. That event was the unveiling of a new sculpture in Haymarket Plaza as a way of officially ending Creative Economy Month, which is a month-long celebration of the arts in Eau Claire.

Two years ago, the Eau Claire Public Arts Council began working with the city to bring a sculpture to the Haymarket Plaza. 45 people submitted a design, and one of those submissions came from San Francisco artist Michael Szabo, whose design was chosen.

The sculpture, titled "Eddies", means water that is in motion and is meant to reflect the confluence of the Chippewa and Eau Claire rivers. Public Arts Council President, Jo Ellen Burke, said the sculpture embodies Eau Claire.

"The beauty of it is that it's in this public space and this public space is for the people, nothing exclusive. It's available to all to view and we really like the inclusive nature of this," Burke said.

To help fund the sculpture, the Public Arts Council received sponsorship from Charter and North Western banks.