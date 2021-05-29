A full plate: Twins’ Donaldson scores MLB’s 2 millionth run

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Josh Donaldson of the Minnesota Twins has scored the 2 millionth run in Major League Baseball history, trotting home in the first inning on a ground-rule double by Nelson Cruz against Kansas City. The Elias Sports Bureau confirmed Donaldson hit the milestone mark Saturday. The former AL MVP has scored 685 of those runs. The buildup to No. 2 million certainly didn’t equal the anticipation for the 1 millionth run. Hall of Famers Joe DiMaggio and Stan Musial were among the stars who helped promote that chase. Bob Watson of the Houston Astros scored No. 1 million in 1975.