Isolated showers and clouds Sunday, strong isolated storms Memorial Day

Saturday was gorgeous! After we fell down to 32 degrees in the early morning hours, we rebounded into the upper 60s and the sunshine ran free.

Saturday night won't be as cold with temps holding in the upper 40s. Clouds start to roll in overnight as a cold front approaches. Those clouds will hold us down in the 60s for Sunday. We also have a shot at a few isolated showers.

Rain chances will be highest by midday and carry through the early afternoon. Rainfall amounts wont be much, with a trace to a few hundredths of an inch possible. These showers will be brief and shouldn't ruin too many outdoor plans.

Memorial Day changes that a little bit. It will be partly cloudy, breezy and warmer with high temperatures climbing towards 75 degrees. But, another wave will bring a chance for isolated severe storms.

A level 1 risk for isolated severe storms has been issued for portions of west and north-central Wisconsin. Large hail and strong straight line winds will be the main threats as of now. These storms will pop in the afternoon, so early day activities will be safe.

Running into June, temperatures get hot. Humidity returns by midweek and we'll see a shot at 90 by next weekend. Welcome back to summer?