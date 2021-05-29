Gavin MacLeod, ‘Love Boat’ captain, dies at 90

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Television actor Gavin MacLeod has died. He was 90. MacLeod’s nephew told the trade paper Variety that MacLeod died early Saturday. Variety reported that MacLeod’s health had been poor recently but no cause of death was given. MacLeod achieved stardom as Murray Slaughter, the sardonic TV news writer on the 1970s comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” He went to a lead role as the cheerful Captain Stubing on “The Love Boat.” Early in his career, he was featured on “McHale’s Navy” from 1962 to 1964 as seaman Joseph “Happy” Haines. MacLeod’s movie credits included “Kelly’s Heroes” and “The Sand Pebbles.”