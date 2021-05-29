Freeze Warning until SAT 7:00 AM CDT

Freeze Warning until SAT 7:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Jackson County
…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the mid- to upper
20s expected.
* WHERE…Taylor, Clark, Jackson, Monroe, Juneau and Adams
Counties.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&