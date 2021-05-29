Belarusians in Ukraine protest repression in homeland

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarusians distraught by an intensifying crackdown on political opposition in their homeland demonstrated against the country’s authoritarian president in the capital of neighboring Ukraine. The protest of about 100 people came a week after Belarus sparked outrage in the West by diverting a commercial airline flight over its territory and arresting a dissident journalist who was on board. Belarus claims the diversion was necessary because of a bomb threat. The demonstration in Kyiv on Saturday also marked the anniversary of the arrest of the husband of Belarus’ exiled opposition leader. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya ran against President Alexander Lukashenko in her husband’s place during the country’s August election.