Afghan officials: Roadside bomb kills 4, wounds 11 students

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say a roadside bomb has struck a minivan full of university lecturers and students in Afghanistan’s northern Kapisa province, killing at least 4 people and wounding 11 others. They say that the minivan was targeted while travelling to bring the group to Alberoni University, and that the bomb was detonated by remote control. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Previous deadly attacks on Kabul university in November last year were claimed by the Islamic State group. Large swaths of war-ravaged Afghanistan have been littered with bombs and land mines. Many have been planted by insurgents to target military convoys, but they often kill civilians instead.