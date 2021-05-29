1 killed, 1 injured in single-engine plane crash in Utah

EDEN, Utah (AP) — Authorities say one man died and another man suffered severe burns when their single-engine aircraft crashed near the Powder Mountain area near Eden in northern Utah. The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the Saturday morning crash of the Cessna 172S. It’s not clear why the plane went down. Authorities say the injured man was transported by air to the University of Utah burn center. Officials say the plane left Ogden’s Hinkley Airport not long before the crash. The crash resulted in a small fire, but officials say the crash site was cold and wet so the fire was quickly extinguished.