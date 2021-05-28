Weaver wins 2 titles, UWEC leads at nationals

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WQOW) - Marcus Weaver led a dominating UWEC performance in the decathlon and also won the javelin competition at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships on Friday.

Weaver, a sophomore, won the decathlon with 7,510 points. Teammate Mitch Stegeman finished second with 6,952 points. Blugolds senior Jordan Lacey finished fourth with 6,855 points.

HE JUST DID THAT! 💪💪

Marcus Weaver wins the javelin with this final throw of the evening! The distance of 67.68m is the longest in @NCAADIII this year! #RollGolds @uwectrack pic.twitter.com/2l2cTcWcSh — UWEC Athletics (@UWECblugolds) May 28, 2021

Weaver later won the javelin competition with a toss of 67.68 meters, the longest by any Division III athlete this season.

UW-Eau Claire's men's track and field team leads the team standings after two days of competition at Irwin Belk Track Complex.

