Weaver wins 2 titles, UWEC leads at nationals

Weaver wins 2 titles, UWEC leads at nationalsNew
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WQOW) - Marcus Weaver led a dominating UWEC performance in the decathlon and also won the javelin competition at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships on Friday.
Weaver, a sophomore, won the decathlon with 7,510 points. Teammate Mitch Stegeman finished second with 6,952 points. Blugolds senior Jordan Lacey finished fourth with 6,855 points.
Weaver later won the javelin competition with a toss of 67.68 meters, the longest by any Division III athlete this season.
UW-Eau Claire's men's track and field team leads the team standings after two days of competition at Irwin Belk Track Complex.