Turtle nesting season is underway; DNR says drive with caution

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You're usually asked why the chicken crossed the road, but what you should be asking is 'what should I do when a turtle crosses the road?'

According to the DNR the leading cause of turtle population declines in Wisconsin, is due to the slow-moving animals getting run over.

As turtle nesting season is well underway, the DNR is asking people to take action to protect turtle populations.

And as turtles are always on the move, the DNR says to drive with caution near wetlands, rivers and inclines. That's where they often cross roads to lay their eggs in nests.

If you see a turtle crossing, it is OK to move them safely to a ditch on the side of the road in the direction they were heading, but it's not OK to make your home their new habitat.

"It's really important to remember that all wild animals in the state of Wisconsin are native, they have to be wild, keep wildlife wild," said DNR Conservation Warden Jake Bolks. "So, if you find one, it's ok to move it off the road or something like that, but we always tell people you got to make sure to let it go. It's illegal to keep them as pets, or anything like that. A lot of times they're just trying to get somewhere to have their habitats."

Bolks said if you are on a busy highway, turtles can do more damage to your vehicle or yourself, if you stop or swerve to avoid one.

If you're on a rural road and see a turtle, Eau Claire County Sheriff's Sergeant John Staber said to make sure the scene is safe before you help a hard-shell friend out.

"I would turn on my flashers, pull as far off to the side of the road as you can, and I'd make sure there's no other traffic coming before you get out of your car," Staber said.

Turtle nesting season goes from now until the end of June.

If you need help with a turtle or wildlife animal, call the local DNR or non-emergency line of the sheriff's department.