Sheriff’s office stresses not to drink and drive this Memorial Day

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Alcohol and driving do not mix, and this Memorial Day weekend, a local sheriff's office is reminding people not get behind the wheel if they've been celebrating with alcohol.

According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, 500 Wisconsinites are killed in traffic crashes each year. A quarter of those crashes involve alcohol.

In March, Gov. Tony Evers passed a law that allows restaurants and bars to sell cocktails to go, but they must be sealed.

Sergeant John Staber said it is still illegal to have an open container of alcohol in a car while driving.

"If you think you are okay to drive, I would reconsider," Staber said. "Just the fact that you are thinking about it leads me to believe you've probably had too much to drink. The consequences are severe. With the availability of Uber and Lyft, why take the chance?"

Staber added that if someone does decide to drink, it is important that they have a sober friend to drive afterwards. The legal blood alcohol content level to operate a motor vehicle in Wisconsin is 0.08.