Sheriff: Students, adult storm classroom, attack teenager

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office says eight people stormed a high school classroom and attacked a 14-year-old girl. News outlets report the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office says one of the school’s students was in on the plan and allowed the group inside Southern Guilford High School on Tuesday. Deputies said the student apparently led the group to a classroom, where they began assaulting the 14-year-old female, who suffered facial injuries. The sheriff’s office says the attack may be connected to a fight at a bus stop the day before. The sheriff’s office said Friday that no charges have been filed yet.