Saturday started with frost/freeze after Friday began with snow

Yes, these pictures were taken Friday morning on May 28, 2021! Snow fell and even stuck to the roads in parts of Clark, Jackson, Trempealeau, and Buffalo counties.

We received several pictures from the Osseo-Fairchild area as well as this one pictured below between Neillsville and Greenwood.

There are many places you can send us pictures, but the newest is by joining and sharing to the WQOW Weather Photography Group where you can also see the cool pictures other people from Western Wisconsin post.

Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories was in effect Friday night into Saturday morning as temps fell to near freezing.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a few more clouds arriving later in the day. Highs will rise into the upper 60s despite the cold start.

Scattered showers are possible overnight with scattered showers and storms continuing through Sunday.

Those rain chances along with increased cloud cover means Sunday afternoon won't be as warm as Saturday, but the clouds also keep temps well above freezing for the morning.

Temps continue to climb as more scattered showers and storms arrive on Memorial Day, with highs pushing close to 80 for the first day of June just three and a half days after tomorrow morning's lows near freezing.

Slight chances for rain and storms return for the middle of next week.