Onalaska graduating class has record number of siblings

ONALASKA, Wis. (AP) — The graduating class at Onalaska High School has a unique place in the school district’s history. When the seniors cross the graduation stage at the La Crosse Center Friday, a record number of siblings will be among the class of about 250 students _ eight sets of twins and one set of triplets. Senior class adviser Bridgett Hubbard says she has never seen so many sets of siblings in one class in her entire career. Hubbard says the class of 2021 has been through a lot with the coronavirus pandemic, but she says the unique class is very resilient.