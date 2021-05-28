New tables give you the opportunity to play chess/checkers at two EC parks

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you are looking for a family-friendly activity outdoors this Memorial Day weekend, there is a new choice for you.

Thanks to a donation from the Rotary Club of Eau Claire there are now five game tables at two Eau Claire Parks.

Four people can sit at the tables and play either chess or checkers.

Three of the tables are at McDonough Park in the active aging area. The other two tables are at Fairfax Pool.

“I know the parks will be enhanced by this donation, our goal is to promote healthy living by providing activities for all ages within our park system. These tables in both locations will provide a place to rest and an opportunity to socialize and participate in a game of checkers," said Steve Plaza; Parks, Forestry, Cemetery, Building & Grounds

maintenance manager.

The tables were crated locally by Pro-cise (Plank Industries) in Lake Hallie.