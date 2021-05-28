List: Memorial Day events in the Chippewa Valley

List: Memorial Day events in the Chippewa ValleyNew
There are several events in our area on Memorial Day.
Eau Claire
The Memorial Day parade is back on this year. It starts at 9:30 a.m. on Monday at Wilson Park and ends in the Haas Fine Arts parking lot. A program will follow at Owen Park.
Altoona
At 1 p.m. on Monday is the Chippewa Valley veterans tribute at River Prairie Park. It will feature dedications, music and a flyover of a Vietnam-era helicopter.
Cadott
There will be a Memorial Day service Monday at the Bohemian National Cemetery on Highway 27 north of Cadott. It begins at 11 a.m. with a pot luck to follow at Bohemian Hall.
Bloomer
A parade will start at the post office at 9:30 a.m. on Monday. It will go to the veterans tribute out by the middle school where there will be a service at 10 a.m.
Chippewa Falls
While there is no parade in Chippewa Falls this Memorial Day there are two events taking place to honor the day. At 9 a.m. on Monday there will be a program at Prairie View Cemetery. Then at 11 a.m. there is a program at Irvine Park. They hope to have the parade back in 2022.