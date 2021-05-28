Leis’ walk-off single lifts Regis over McDonell in extras

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The rivalry between Regis and McDonell Central goes back decades. On Friday, the two squads met on the baseball diamond for an instant classic, that led to a comeback 6-5 win for the Ramblers in extras.

Regis scored first in the 5th, but McDonell got the bats going in the 6th with four runs total.

In the 7th, Regis had one final chance to make a comeback, and thanks to a bases loaded walk and a two-RBI hit from Zander Rockow, the Ramblers tied the game with two outs in the final frame to send it to extras.

In the 8th, the Macks jumped ahead again with a deep shot to center from Tanner Opsal that brought Leo Krueger home. But the errors proved costly for McDonell after a dropped pop fly and a wild throw to first base allowed Regis to tie it up at five runs a piece.

With a runner on third, the Macks elect to load the bases with one out with hopes to force him home, but Alex Leis smashed a walk-off single to center to complete the remarkable comeback for the Ramblers.

Leis said after the game it's a moment he will never forget.

"We've had a tough go of it, and this just felt really good," Leis said. "I went up there and just didn't even think about anything else, I just played the game."

"I am just really proud of the kids," said Andy Niese, Ramblers head coach. "This is why you play. You just never know how things are going to go, it just felt really good to be a part of it and help the kids get this win."

Regis moved to 9-5 overall on the season while the Macks fall to 6-7.