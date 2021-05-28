Judge agrees to appoint ‘special master’ in Giuliani case

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has agreed to appoint a “special master” to protect attorney-client privilege during a review of materials seized from Rudolph Giuliani and another lawyer who represented former President Donald Trump. Federal Judge J. Paul Oetken directed Manhattan prosecutors and attorneys for Giuliani and Washington lawyer Victoria Toensing on Friday to submit possible candidates next week for the position. The judge rejected efforts by the lawyers to force prosecutors to divulge more about why they seized electronic devices on April 28. Prosecutors are examining Giuliani’s interactions with Ukrainian figures and whether he violated a law governing lobbying on behalf of foreign countries or entities.