How to avoid tick bites

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As a part of its 'Fight the Bite' campaign, Wisconsin DHS is aiming to educate people on how to avoid ticks. Health officials say Wisconsin is in the top 20 percent of all states in the number of tick bites with 3,500 reported yearly.

The three types of ticks present in Eau Claire County are: blacklegged - also known as a deer tick, American dog - also known as the wood tick, and lone star tick.

Adult female black-legged ticks carry Lyme disease nearly 50 percent of the time, according to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department. A person bitten by a lone star tick can develop alpha-gal syndrome - which leads to temporary red meat allergies three to six hours after someone consumes red meat.

"Almost all of the diseases spread by ticks in Wisconsin are treatable, so it is important to get diagnosed and treated promptly," said Rebecca Osborn, a vector borne disease epidemiologist for Wisconsin DHS. "Avoid walking through tall grass and brush, or areas with a lot of leaf litter. This is where ticks tend to be the most common."

Osborn recommends that individuals apply an Environmental Protection Agency registered insect repellent that includes DEET, picaridin, or eucalyptus on exposed skin, or clothing, before going outside.