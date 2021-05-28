Hong Kong tycoon gets 14-month jail term over 2019 protest

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong media tycoon and outspoken pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai has been sentenced to more jail time over his role in an anti-government protest in 2019, as authorities crack down on dissent in the city. Lai and nine others were charged with incitement to take part in an unauthorized assembly, for their roles in a protest on Oct. 1, 2019, when they walked down a road with thousands of others. Lai was sentenced to 14 months in prison. He is currently serving a separate 14-month jail term for other convictions earlier this year also related to 2019 rallies, when Hong Kong residents took to the streets in the biggest challenge to Beijing since the city was handed from British to Chinese control in 1997.