High Shores Supper Club reopens in time for Memorial Day

LAKE WISSOTA (WQOW) - An old supper club with a new name and a new look opened just in time for Memorial Day.

The Wissota High Shores Supper Club opened its doors for the first time Thursday since taking on new ownership.

Previously named Loopy's High Shores Supper Club, the restaurant has a brand-new look while maintaining the same old supper club feel.

The new owners, Chippewa Falls natives Brian and Kim Worgenese wanted to preserve the rich history of Lake Wissota, hence the renaming of the supper club.

The menu will keep its Friday Night fish fry and prime rib tradition.

Located on Highway X, the club has been a staple in Chippewa Valley and Lake Wissota area since 1936 and has since taken on new ownership and names throughout the years.

The new owners also own the Wissota Chophouse in downtown Chippewa Falls.