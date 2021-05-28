Frosty start to Memorial Day Weekend, plus a few rain chances

A chilly Friday morning put a mix of rain/sleet/snow down across portions of western Wisconsin. While we'll warm up a bit into the weekend, our frosty temps stick around one more night.

Friday will start with a few showers plus a wintry mix across western Wisconsin. By noon, sunshine will return and we'll clear into the low 60s Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will tumble into the low 30s Saturday morning. A clear sky and calm winds will produce frosty temps for most of the valley, with our northern valley friends likely getting down near or below freezing. Cover your plants or bring them in!

We won't have to worry about frosty temperatures any other morning this weekend. Cloud cover will hold temperatures overnight back in the 40s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Clouds cover will start to move in late, leading to the chance for a few showers early Sunday.

Isolated showers will be possible Sunday afternoon too. High temperatures will stay in the mid 60s in the afternoon. Rain won't ruin too much of your Sunday.

Memorial Day will be the warmest of the weekend with temperatures in near 70. There will be a chance for isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. By no means is any day a washout this weekend.