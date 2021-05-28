Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Polk County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT
SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Polk, Barron and St. Croix Counties. In
Minnesota, Mille Lacs, Kanabec, Isanti, Chisago, Waseca,
Martin and Faribault Counties.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&