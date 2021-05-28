Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Pierce County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT

SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Pierce, Dunn and Pepin Counties. In

Minnesota, Rice, Goodhue, Steele and Freeborn Counties.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&