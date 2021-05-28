Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Pierce County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT
SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Pierce, Dunn and Pepin Counties. In
Minnesota, Rice, Goodhue, Steele and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&