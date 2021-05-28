Freeze Warning issued May 28 at 4:05PM CDT until May 29 at 7:00AM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.
* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Polk and Barron Counties. In Minnesota,
Kanabec County.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.