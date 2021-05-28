Freeze Warning from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Taylor County

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT

SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE…Taylor, Clark, Jackson, Monroe, Juneau and Adams

Counties.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&