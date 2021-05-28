Family cries foul after White Sox change name of food area

CHICAGO (AP) — A food area at the home of the Chicago White Sox now is called La Russa’s Lounge after being named years ago in honor of a woman who sold beer and hot dogs for more than six decades. Loretta Micele’s family is crying foul after the title of Loretta’s Lounge was changed in favor of Tony La Russa, now the White Sox manager. The White Sox say the change was made after the 2019 season, long before La Russa returned to the team. The team says no one noticed last year because fans couldn’t attend games. The White Sox say Micele remains a “treasured member” of the team family and a plaque in her honor remains in place.