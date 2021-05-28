Californian charged with assaulting cops in Capitol breach

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California man has been charged with assaulting officers guarding the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Federal prosecutors said Friday that Sean Michael McHugh of Auburn pushed a large metal sign into a line of uniformed police officers during the riot. They say McHugh also sprayed an unknown, yellow chemical at officers. The assaults were caught on cameras worn by officers. Prosecutors say audio from the footage captures McHugh telling officers that they were protecting communists. More than 400 people have been charged in the Capitol breach. A public defender for McHugh declined to comment.