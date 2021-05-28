Bucks lose DiVincenzo for season with ankle injury

MIAMI (AP) — Milwaukee guard Donte DiVincenzo’s season is over. Tests showed Friday that the Milwaukee guard tore a ligament in his left ankle during Game 3 of the Bucks’ NBA playoff series against the Miami Heat.

"Anytime Donte's thrown adversity...the way he handles it, continues to be impressive every time." pic.twitter.com/luCvOhH1xy — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 28, 2021

DiVincenzo had appeared in 69 games for Milwaukee this season, all of them starts including the three playoff matchups. His regular-season averages of 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists were all the best of his three-year career.