Eyeing calendar, Biden to end GOP infrastructure talks soon

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden wants to wrap up infrastructure negotiations soon with Senate Republicans. He is finding their idea of tapping COVID-19 relief funds to pay for the investment unworkable, according to a White House adviser granted anonymity to discuss private deliberations. Even as Biden plans to meet with lead GOP negotiator Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia next week and is open to hearing from other Republican senators, he is eying the short timeline remaining to strike a deal. The president is taking note of the June 9 hearing on a House transportation bill that is widely seen as a building block for a big package.