BBB urges people to avoid travel related scams

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As we get ready for the holiday weekend and make plans for travel this summer, the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin is giving advice on avoiding travel related scams.

The director of investigations at the BBB of Wisconsin, Lisa Schiller, said people should watch out for letters and phone calls offering free get away trips. And online, be wary of travel deals that seem to good to be true. And when you are planning a trip, make sure the website you're using is legitimate because, Schiller said, scam websites try to look real.



Another thing she recommends is to use a credit card when booking your trip, because credit card companies have consumer protections in place if something goes wrong with your reservation.

"The Better Business Bureau is just wanting to remind folks to plan ahead to save money, but also be careful of scams because they're out there, and travel safely," Schiller said.



If you want to check if a travel website is trustworthy, you can look it up on the BBB website by clicking here.