2 children die in separate incidents in Twin Cities pools

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two children have drowned in separate incidents in pools in Minneapolis and Burnsville. Authorities say a 4-year-old died five days after he was found in the pool at a downtown Minneapolis hotel. The medical examiner says Alani King’Yeh Tyler of Minneapolis died Tuesday from complications of drowning. He was found unresponsive on May 20 in the pool at the Best Western Normandy Inn & Suites. On Wednesday, a 5-year-old boy drowned in a pool at a Burnsville apartment complex. The boy was identified Friday as Ilyaas Said. Both incidents are being investigated.