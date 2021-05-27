WIAA’s Wade Lebecki announces retirement

(WQOW)- Deputy Director Wade Lebecki has announced his retirement from the WIAA after 12 years.

Labecki took over as Deputy Director in 2009 after spending 22 years at Baldwin-Woodville High School, where he was the head football coach from 1988-2004, and athletic director from 2000-2009. He led the Blackhawks to a state championship in 1992, and was inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2008. He is also a 1987 graduate of UW-Eau Claire.

In his time with the WIAA, he has been responsible for student-athlete eligibility, interpretation of all association rules, tournament planning, and committee leadership across several sports.

“I am extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to work in high school athletics during my entire career, and the opportunity to work at the WIAA has been a great experience and very rewarding,” Labecki said. “Providing opportunities for kids–especially during a pandemic–and creating, refining and supervising state championship tournaments; meeting great people working for kids; and traveling the state and country have been gratifying.”

His retirement will officially go into effect on Aug. 31.