UW-Stout invests in solar power

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - UW-Stout is taking steps to be a bit greener.

The school recently started investing in green energy as part of its sustainability initiative.



Dozens of solar panels were recently installed onto the roof of the Merle M. Price Commons building and paid for by the "Green fee", which is part of students' tuition.



The 122 panels will generate over 60,000 kilowatts of energy each year - enough to power six average to large size houses.



Leading the charge to decrease the college's eco footprint is the Sustainability Council. a part of the Stout Student Association.

"It's important for Stout to invest in green energy," said Abrina Leonhard, vice chair of the Sustainability Council at UW-Stout. "Number one, to combat climate change in our area and in Wisconsin, but also to lower costs for students in the long run. Solar panels are a great investment. They pay themselves off in about 15 years, and the building that they are on, the Price Commons building is a student-funded building."

UW-Stout has committed to reducing its carbon emissions by 2050.

Other changes include switching from coal to natural gas.