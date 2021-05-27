UN rights chief: Israeli strikes in Gaza may be war crimes

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. rights chief has said that Israeli forces may have committed war crimes in the latest, 11-day war this month with the militant group Hamas that rules the Gaza Strip. She spoke on Thursday as the U.N. rights body opened a one-day special session over the plight faced by Palestinians in the wake of a deadly 11-day military conflict. Michelle Bachelet, the U.N. high commissioner for human rights, spoke to the Human Rights Council, chronicling the “most significant escalation of hostilities since 2014” that left devastation and death in the Gaza Strip before a cease-fire last week.