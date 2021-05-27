UN official slams Ethiopia’s arrests of displaced in Tigray

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A U.N. official has condemned the arrests of scores of people displaced by the ongoing Tigray conflict, where fighting continues between the federal military and renegade forces. The arrests came amid widespread allegations of human rights violations, extrajudicial killings and rape by government soldiers and its allied forces in the region. U.N. officials and local residents have confirmed the arrests happened on May 24. The U.N. Commenting on the raids on the camps, the government-appointed Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said it is monitoring the detentions. Workers at the camps confirmed to that some of the detainees have since been released but most remain in custody.