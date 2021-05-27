Study suggests French used more meds to cope with pandemic

PARIS (AP) — An increasing number of French are feeling anxious and having a hard time falling asleep at night, apparent effects of the coronavirus pandemic that have led many people to turn to prescription drugs to deal with their discomfort. That is according to a report published Thursday that was commissioned by two French government agencies that track pill use. The report shows a steady climb in the sale of medication to help cope with anxiety, depression, insomnia and other psychic ills over more than a year, with a spike during the past four months. The report says that the increases “probably reflect the important psychological impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on the French population and its medical, social, professional and economic consequences.”