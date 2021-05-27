Senate confirms Wormuth as first female Army secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — Christine Wormuth has been confirmed unanimously by the Senate to be the first female secretary of the Army. Wormuth, who led President Joe Biden’s transition team at the Pentagon, got an overwhelmingly warm reception from members of the Senate Armed Services Committee during a hearing earlier this month, signaling she would quickly get the nod from the full Senate. Her confirmation Thursday sets her up as one of the more powerful officials in a defense establishment long dominated by men. She is the second woman named to a top Pentagon role by Biden. The deputy secretary of defense is Kathleen Hicks.