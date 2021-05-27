Save your garden before temperatures drop further

Eau Claire (WQOW) - As temperatures drop, so do your chances of keeping your plants alive.

But that could change, if you start taking the right precautions now.

In weather like this, gardeners may worry about over-watering, but according to a local greenhouse, what you should be worried about is the cold temperatures that come with the precipitation

According to Down to Earth Gardening Center, when nighttime temperatures reach almost 34 degrees, it can create a freeze effect in the early morning, ruining some in-ground and outside garden plants.

Temperamental plants from a warmer climate do not easily adapt to colder temperatures.

"Cold-tolerant stuff like your peas, broccoli, cauliflower, potatoes, onions those guys are going to be fine," said Down to Earth Owner, Ben Polzin, "It's more stuff like tomatoes, peppers, vining things like cucumber, zucchinis, pumpkins - those are the ones you're going to want to watch out for."

Polzin said plants like petunias, or million-bells are expected to survive as they are built to handle this chill.

If you are unable to cover your plant with blankets or towels, Down to Earth recommends using a tarp or plastic covering and tent it if you can to create a green house effect.

Direct plastic on plants can lock in moisture and fail to protect your plants.

Polzin recommends moving mobile planters like pots, small boxes or hanging baskets inside until temperatures increase.

