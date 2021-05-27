Rusk County teen gets probation for role in double homicide

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A teen convicted of not saying anything when two people were murdered in their Rusk County home will avoid prison time as long as he lives within the law.

Tristan Shober, 17, was sentenced to 20 years of probation on Thursday morning. He will also spend a little more than a week in jail - the judge sentencing him to 365 days in jail but giving him credit for the 354 days he has already spent behind bars.

It was June 7, 2020 when police were called to the home of Bob and Bonnie Rosolowski; family members had found them shot dead in the home.

Police say their grandson Adam Rosolowski was the one who pulled the trigger over a truck dispute. Joseph Falk and Shober were also arrested for their alleged connections to the incident.

In court on Thursday, Rosolowski family members addressed Shober.

"As a mother I am sorry for you," Bridget Rosolowski said. She went on to tell Shober she would pray for him and hoped he would forgive himself.

The Rosolowskis' granddaughter spoke second, saying her grandparents were "loving, hard-working individuals" and told Shober she hoped he would go onto live a better life.

The prosecution said a pre-sentence investigation called for a 5-7 year prison sentence but Rusk County District Attorney Annette Barna instead asked the judge to put Shober on probation for 33 years, which would have put him at 50 years old.

Barna said he needs structure and strict supervision and "no prison will give him what he needs." She also pointed to his lack of criminal history.

Shober's attorney agreed prison time would not be best but argued for just 10-13 years of probation, a third of what the state was calling for. The defense called Shober "a good kid with a heart of gold."

Shober chose not to address the court, rather having his attorney read a letter he had written. In the letter, Shober said he was very sorry for what happened and said it all happened so fast. He said he knew Adam Rosolowski and Joseph Falk had guns and he was afraid they would kill him if he tried to stop them. Shober asked the court not to send him to prison so he could finish school and start working.

Ultimately, Judge Steven Anderson sentenced Shober to 20 years probation, but if he violates terms of probation he will face seven years of initial confinement and six years extended supervision.

The judge pointed to an upbringing he called "less than stellar" and said few "privileged people" go on to commit crimes. In not giving him prison time the judge credited Shober's lack of criminal history and said he gets concerned anytime he sends a person to prison.