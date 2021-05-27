Report: Woman drove through vaccination tent to protest

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A police report says a Tennessee woman has been charged with reckless endangerment for driving through a COVID-19 vaccine distribution tent as a form of protest. According to news outlets, a Blount County deputy who witnessed the event Monday at Foothills Mall in Maryville said more than a dozen people were inside the tent, including health workers and National Guard personnel. Several said multiple people were almost hit. The deputy arrested 36-year-old Virginia Christine Lewis Brown. She told him she drove through the site to protest the vaccine and was only traveling 5 miles per hour. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Brown has an attorney.