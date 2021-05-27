New clashes as wildcat miners attack Indigenous in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian federal prosecutors say hundreds of wildcat miners have clashed with police who were trying to halt illegal mining in the Amazon region. The prosecutors says the miners in the northern state of Para then raided an Indigenous village, setting houses on fire. The clashes came days after a Supreme Court justice ordered the government to protect Indigenous populations threatened in recent weeks by illegal miners. Critics say the miners appear to have been emboldened by support for their industry from President Jair Bolsonaro. The incidents follow clashes farther north in Roraima state, where miners in motorboats have repeatedly attacked and threatened a riverside Yanomami settlement.